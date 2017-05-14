Seahawks Drop Series Finale vs. Elon

From UNCW

ELON, North Carolina – Elon freshman Kyle Brnovich struck out 10 as Elon averted a Colonial Athletic Association sweep against UNCW with a 5-3 victory on Sunday at Latham Park.



The Phoenix ran their record to 22-30 on the season and 12-12 in the conference. The Seahawks, meanwhile, fell to 26-25 and 14-7. UNCW remains in the conference lead in the standings with Northeastern second at 13-7.



Brnovich allowed three runs on six hits during his eight innings on the mound. Robbie Welhaf earned his first save of the season.



Hayden Platt held game-high honors with three hits, including his fifth homer of the season. Ryne Ogrin added two hits and drove in two for Elon.



Zack Canada led UNCW with two hits. Mason Berne and Daniel Stack had home runs.



Austin Warren (2-5) took the loss in relief for UNCW.



Up next: UNCW visits North Carolina on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start.



How it happened: Warren walked the leadoff hitter in the Elon fifth inning and with one out, hit a batter to move a runner into scoring position. Venuto followed with a RBI single to center to give the Phoenix a 3-2 lead.



Home Runs: UNCW: Berne (8, off Brnovich in the second inning, solo, one out), Stack (4, off Brnovich in the eighth inning, leading off); Elon: Jackson (12, off Beehler in the third inning, one on, two out), Platt (5, off Joyner in the seventh inning, leading off)