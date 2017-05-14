UNCW Softball to face Liberty in first round postseason matchup

From UNCW

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – The UNCW softball team has been waiting for a few days to find out where it is heading to begin play for the National Invitational Softball Championship. The wait ended on Sunday evening as the Seahawks learned they are heading to Liberty University for the regional round.



The Seahawks join Campbell, Iona, Ohio and the host Flames for the five-team double-elimination regional, which will take place from Tuesday, May 16 to Thursday, May 18. UNCW's first contest will be against Liberty on Tuesday at 7 p.m.



UNCW embarks on the tournament with a 33-18-1 record after splitting four games during the Colonial Athletic Association Championship this week. The Seahawks' 33 victories match the program single-season wins record, which was set in 2006.



Sophomore Rachel Willis is the Seahawks' leading hitter with a .353 batting average. The Angier, N.C., product was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team after going 6-for-12 during the CAA Championship with eight runs batted in and six hits, including a double and a triple.



Junior Sarah Davis, a Second-Team All-CAA selection, carries a 15-6 record into this week's regional after picking up a pair of wins in the CAA Championship. Davis, a native of Burlington, N.C., has fashioned a 3.24 earned run average in 123.0 innings pitched this season with 75 strikeouts.



UNCW will be facing Liberty for the first time since the 2014 season when the Seahawks posted a 3-1 victory over the Flames at Boseman Field. The Flames lead the all-time series by a 14-8 margin.



The winner of Tuesday night's game between UNCW and Liberty advances to a winner's bracket game on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. The loser of the UNCW-Liberty contest plays at noon on Wednesday.