"He was internationally known, an expert, a genius." Friend reacts to Dean Ripa's murder

"He was probably one of the most talented and brilliant men I have known in my life," said Michael Parker.

Michael Parker, Dean Ripa's best friend and volunteer at the Cape Fear Serpentarium describes his best friend of more than 40 years.

Larry Dean Ripa, 60, was found dead Saturday afternoon at his home about the museum in which he created and owned. His wife, 40 year old Regina Ripa charged with first degree murder in his death. She is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

"I am devastated. My world has been shattered," said Parker. "The Ripa's were like my family. The only family I had."

A family now torn apart a father murdered, a mother behind bars. A three year old son with an unknown future.

"He was was great at anything he tried, stated Parker. "His main thing of course was Herpetology, but he was also a very talented artist. He also used to have his own swing band," said Parker.

That talent was missing Sunday, as Parker somberly greeted guests of the museum. The absence of Dean that was not just felt locally said Parker, but all around the United States.

"He was internationally known, and as far as the field of Herpetology he was one of the top experts," said Parker.

An expert who will be greatly missed by friends and colleagues in the Herpetologoical field and at a first of its kind museum he created.

"This is a monument to him," said Parker. "We are going to keep it open and care for the animals."

Regina Ripa will make her first court appearance Monday morning in New Hanover County.

