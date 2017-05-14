Wine and Design celebrates Mother's Day

Several people came to Wine and Design on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day in a unique way. (Source: WECT)

Several people came to Wine and Design on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day in a unique way.

With paint brushes and mimosas in hand, moms, daughters, and even a dad, all tried to create a personal keep sake to remember the day.

Melanie Crete and her sister Alisha Browne surprised their mom with the outing.

“It’s a great day to show how much you love your mom and appreciate your mom and do something fun with your mom," said Crete.

With every stroke and dip of the brush, each person painted their own version of a rose or tulip. Just like the way our mothers help create who we become.

“My mom has influenced my life in so many ways, and she always gave me the freedom to make the decisions that I thought were best for myself," said Browne.

As the blank canvases turned into paintings, mistakes were made, but no one seemed to mind.

Linda Petroro said spending time with her daughter was priceless, and the outcome of the painting was just an added bonus.

"Motherhood is something I always wanted to do," she said. "I'm very proud of her achievements, but I just love being a mom. It’s the best job in the world.”

For Browne, the day is extra sweet because she is pregnant with her first child. She said she couldn't wait to spend next Mother's Day with her son and mother.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, said Browne.

