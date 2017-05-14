One person stabbed in neck Sunday morning

An altercation in Pender County led to someone being stabbed in the neck Sunday morning.

Captain Jamie Ezzell confirmed the Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 4:10 AM at 12192 US HWY 117 South. Their investigation reveals two people were involved in an altercation that left one person stabbed in the neck.

The stabbing victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated--the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

No charges have been filed and no information released on either person.

