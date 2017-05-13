Whiteville's Gore, Harwood, and Baldwin combine to no hit Lakewood

Baseball
Lakewood 1, Whiteville 7 F
(Gore, Harwood, Bladwin combined no-hitter)
North Johnston 9, East Bladen 8 F
Boys Lacrosse
Cape Fear Academy 15, Covenant Day School 5 F
Girls Soccer
Dixon 4, East Bladen 0 F
Whiteville 3, Voyager Academy 1 F
Roxboro Community 2, James Kenan 1 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.