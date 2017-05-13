Whiteville's Gore, Harwood, and Baldwin combine to no hit Lakewo - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Whiteville's Gore, Harwood, and Baldwin combine to no hit Lakewood

High School Scoreboard (Source: WECT) High School Scoreboard (Source: WECT)

Baseball

Lakewood 1, Whiteville 7 F
(Gore, Harwood, Bladwin combined no-hitter)
North Johnston 9, East Bladen 8 F

Boys Lacrosse 

Cape Fear Academy 15, Covenant Day School 5 F

Girls Soccer

Dixon 4, East Bladen 0 F
Whiteville 3, Voyager Academy 1 F
Roxboro Community 2, James Kenan 1 F

