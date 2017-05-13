Seahawks down Elon 3-2 behind Sharpe's pitching performance

ELON, North Carolina - Zarion Sharpe allowed two runs, one earned, over 6.2 innings to help lead UNCW to a series-clinching 3-2 win over Elon at Latham Park on Saturday.

The Seahawks ran their record to 26-24 on the season and now own a full game lead over Northeastern for the Colonial Athletic Association lead at 14-6. Elon, which clinched the final berth in the CAA tournament on Saturday, dropped to 21-30 and 11-12.

Sharpe (6-1) earned his sixth consecutive win and lowered his earned run average to 3.84 during the win. The lefthander scattered six hits, walked four and struck out four. Austin Easter nailed down his third save by striking out three over 2.1 hitless innings of relief.

UNCW was limited to four hits on the night, but Nick Feight homered for the second time in as many days with his 13th round tripper of the season.

Kyle Jackson and Hayden Platt both had two hits for the Phoenix, who stranded the tying run on base from the fifth through the eighth innings.

Elon starter Jordan Barrett (3-4) was the hard-luck loser, allowing three runs, just one earned, while striking out 10 in six innings.

Up next: The Seahawks and Phoenix close out their weekend series with a 1:30 p.m. start on Sunday. The game will be streamed via Facebook at the NCAA Baseball page.

How it happened: The Seahawks were able to plate the difference making runs on an Elon throwing error in the fifth inning. At hit batter and a walk, both with two out, moved up on a wild pitch and scored one batter later on a Elon throwing error that would have ended the inning.

Home Runs: UNCW: Feight (13, off Barrett in the first inning, solo, two out)

Notes: Casey Golden had his home run streak halted at six consecutive games ... Ryan Jeffers extended his on base streak to 14 games with a first-inning walk ... Sharpe's four walks were a season-high while his ERA over his last 35 innings is 2.52 ... UNCW's four hits were the lowest total since Apr. 11 against ECU, when they Seahawks also had four hits ... Feight moved into third on UNCW's career home run list with 35.