UPDATE: Man dies after being shot at residence above Cape Fear Serpentarium

A man is dead after being shot at a residence above the Cape Fear Serpentarium Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the man was shot in a domestic incident.

Lindsay says a suspect has not been caught yet but that there is no danger to the public. Lindsay also asks that the public avoid the area around the Serpentarium at this time.

