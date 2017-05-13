Cape Fear Serpentarium owner killed in shooting, wife charged with murder

A male subject was shot above the Cape Fear Serpentarium Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

The owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium was shot and killed in a residence above the museum Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Larry Dean Ripa, 60, was shot in a domestic incident.

Police responded to the residence at 20 Orange Street, around 2:25pm, where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the scene.

Police have now charged Ripa's wife, Regina Ripa, 40, with her husband's murder.

Regina Ripa is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Two weddings were taking place Saturday as detectives canvassed the crime scene.

Spencer McGill, the groom of a wedding happening on South Front Street Saturday thinks it's odd that the incident happened in the middle of the day.

"It's intense yeah. It's definitely crazy that happened in the middle of the day, middle of downtown, busy people walking everywhere," McGill said.

There was another wedding just yards from the crime scene. One guest said no one knew what was going on when they arrived.

“Everyone didn’t know what was going on, especially because there is caution tape and everything, so nobody knew what was going on," said Lindsay Ferrer.

Once both parties found out that there was no threat to the public, McGill said he was still excited.

“I don’t think anything cant take from the excitement that today is," he said. "There’s been a lot of lead up for today, and I don’t think anything can take from that.”

