Volleyball tournament raises awareness for rare disease

The "Saving Sadie Rae" fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill.

Sadie Rae Haywood was born with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare disease similar to Alzheimer’s in children. There is currently no cure or treatment for Sanfilippo.

Her family held the volleyball tournament to raise awareness about the disease and hopefully get Sadie into a clinical trial.

Most children with the disease progress normally until around age three or four. Sadie's mom Ashley Haywood said because their daughter is still young, they are hopeful a treatment can be found.

"That's why we are pushing so hard to raise money and raise awareness," said Haywood. "She hasn't got to that point yet. She is still progressing normally, and we don't want her to regress at all. We are pushing to get more funding and more studies going so that she can get into a study and potentially not ever have an regression at all."

All of the money from the tournament will go to the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation.

They Haywoods are not from the Wilmington area, but they said the amount of support they've received is amazing.

"It's really humbling, and we really appreciate it," Haywood said.

