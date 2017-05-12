Friday High School playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Friday High School playoff scoreboard

Boys Lacrosse 

Middle Creek 17, Hoggard 4 

Girls Lacrosse 

Broughton 11, Hoggard 9 

Baseball

Middle Creek 0, New Hanover 3 
West Brunswick 5, C.B. Aycock 1 
Ayden-Grifton 7, North Brunswick 0 
Northside-Pinetown 6, Pender 1 
Faith Christian 9, Wilmington Christian Academy 3 

Softball

West Brunswick 13, South Johnston 0 
Orange 3, Topsail 2 

Soccer

Panther Creek 0, Hoggard 3 
Green Hope 3, Laney 2 
Asheboro 4, West Brunswick 1 
Woods Charter 2, Trask 0 

