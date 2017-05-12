Friday High School playoff scoreboard

Boys Lacrosse
Middle Creek 17, Hoggard 4
Girls Lacrosse
Broughton 11, Hoggard 9
Baseball
Middle Creek 0, New Hanover 3
West Brunswick 5, C.B. Aycock 1
Ayden-Grifton 7, North Brunswick 0
Northside-Pinetown 6, Pender 1
Faith Christian 9, Wilmington Christian Academy 3
Softball
West Brunswick 13, South Johnston 0
Orange 3, Topsail 2
Soccer
Panther Creek 0, Hoggard 3
Green Hope 3, Laney 2
Asheboro 4, West Brunswick 1
Woods Charter 2, Trask 0
