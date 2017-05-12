Ninth-inning homer leads UNCW past Elon

ELON, North Carolina - Casey Golden's home run leading off the ninth inning completed UNCW's comeback as the Seahawks beat Elon, 6-5, in the opener of a Colonial Athletic Association series on Friday at Latham Park.

The Seahawks improved to 25-24 overall and remained in first place in the conference with a 13-6 mark. Elon dropped to 22-29 and 11-11. UNCW leads Northeastern by a game in the loss column after the Huskies swept a rain-shortened two-game series at William & Mary on Friday.

Golden was joined by Mason Berne with two hits for the Seahawks, who erased a 5-2 deficit over the final two innings. Nick Feight belted his 12th homer of the season while Ryan Jeffers knocked in two runs with a first-inning double.

Reliever Cory Gantz (2-0) retired six of the seven batters he faced to earn the win. Gantz struck out the side in the eighth inning.

Kory Shumate paced the Phoenix with a pair of home runs and drove in three runs. Adding two-hit games were Ryne Ogren, Kyle Jackson and Hayden Platt.

Elon Reliever Ryan Conroy (4-6) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and a pair of walks in one-plus innings of work.

Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 6 p.m. start.

How it happened: In the Seahawk eighth, Feight got things going with a one-out homer to center field. Later in the inning, UNCW was able to tie the game on a pair of wild pitches by Conroy. In the ninth, Golden worked a 2-0 count before launching his go-ahead homer over the wall in left center.

Home Runs: UNCW: Feight (12, off Conroy in the eighth inning, solo, one out), Golden (16, off Conroy in the ninth, leading off); Elon: Shumate (3, off Royalty in the third inning, solo, one out; off Royalty in the fifth inning, one on, none out)

Notes: Golden has now homered in six straight games ... He's also moved into third on UNCW's career home run list with 35 while Feight now has 34 and sits in fourth ... The win was UNCW's second when trailing after seven innings and its fourth road win of 2017 ... Golden and Mims both extended their hitting streaks to six games.

UNCW News Release