Turmoil in Brunswick County town government

The town of Sandy Creek is looking to pick up the pieces and move on after three town leaders resigned earlier this week.

The mayor, town clerk, and a town council member all resigned on Tuesday night. Former town council member Anna Knapp said she and her sister, who was the town clerk, were harassed by fellow councilman Steve Permenter over the payment of and time off taken by the town clerk.

Sandy Creek held an emergency meeting on Friday night to try and resolve the problems within the government.

The small town hall was packed with people as Mayor Pro-Tem Kelly Jackson tried to answer questions about what had happened and what the town will do now.

After lots of heated debate and confusion over what the actual protocol was, the council was able to elect two new members and make Jackson the mayor.

Knapp said she thinks the ordeal should be a wake-up call for the entire town.

"Hopefully more town people will come to the meetings and more people will come out and vote come November," Knapp said.

Only one of the town council members, Mel Miller, has any experience in local government.

Knapp said she thinks the new council has a lot of work to do.

"Hopefully they meet their deadlines," she said. "They have a budget coming up that needs to be confirmed by June 1, and they have steps they have to take and more meetings they have to have before that can happen."

The town is still in need of a clerk, but Jackson said the town has received four resumes.

