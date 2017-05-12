Wilmington says thank you to elected officials

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held an appreciation barbecue for elected officials on Friday night. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held an appreciation barbecue for elected officials on Friday night.

Guests enjoyed drinks, live music, and of course, lots of food.

The event included several elected officials from mayors and judges to councilmen and school board members.

"I'm excited to be attending my first Elected Officials Appreciation barbecue at the Wilmington Chamber," Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English said. "What a great way to give the business community a chance to say thank you to all of our elected officials who give their time to improve our region."

Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman said the event was a great way for several groups to come together.

"Well, it's the same whether it's Chamber of Commerce, any business alliance, developers, realtors, whatever, everybody has got to work together if you want to grow, and grow smartly," Bozeman said.

