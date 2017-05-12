Neighborhood Roll Call: Whiteville cops getting out into the community

The Whiteville Police Department is making it easy for residents to get to know officers in the area.

For the second year in a row, the department is conducting a Neighborhood Roll Call program in an effort to get more officers out in the community.

Supervisors will meet with their officers at selected locations to conduct roll call and exchange information with not only officers but also any citizens who want to join that squad on the corner of two streets in their community.

Kids and adults who come out to speak with officers will receive small gifts with the department logo or a safety message on them.

"If a child's in trouble, I want them to come to me. I don't want them to be scared to talk to me," Lt. William Hinz said. "So when you see a child comes up and I give them a bracelet or a lanyard or a key ring or something, that's a positive impact I have on that child."

Whiteville police hope this program will get community members involved with officers that patrol their streets and get residents actively engaged in problem-solving within their neighborhoods.

Here are the locations and dates for Whiteville's Neighborhood Roll Call. Each meeting takes place at 7 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Ave. and Lewis St., May 18

Woodfield Rd. and Oliver St., June 1

Pinewood Dr. and Burkhead St., June 15

Pinkney St. and Oliver St., June 29

Sunset Ave. and Spruce St., July 6

Lewis St. and Thompson St., July 20

Love Mill Rd. and Hay St., Aug. 3

Evergreen St. and Mary Ln., Aug. 17

Holly Circle and Vine St., Aug. 31

James St. and Pine St., Sept. 14

