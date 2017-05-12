Woman fights for less addictive medication: 'It’s no wonder it’s an epidemic'

After years of struggling with long-term pain, Kelly Elson says she wants to be a voice for patients facing similar challenges. (Source: WECT)

After years of struggling with long-term pain, Kelly Elson says she wants to be a voice for patients facing similar challenges.

Elson underwent major back surgery in April, and said the prescription medicine she was prescribed was highly addictive.

"I had an unstable spine, and my condition was called spondylolisthesis and that I needed to proceed by having a spinal fusion done,” Elson said.

Elson said she was prescribed Percocet and Hydrocodone, which are covered by her insurance. She said she would rather be in pain than take highly addictive pain medicine, and asked to be prescribed Belbuca.

“It’s an actual film that you put inside your cheek,” Elson said of Belbuca. “And it’s a Class 2 category. It is for pain, but it’s less addictive.”

The medicine wouldn't be covered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Elson said it would cost her hundreds of dollars out of pocket. She appealed to the company, and was denied twice. She said she was told she would need to try the two other medications first, and prove that they did not work for her.

"The insurance companies are the ones that are dispensing these highly addictive drugs, No. 1 because they’re cheap, and all the sudden, these people are addicted because the doctors keep prescribing them,” Elson said.

After reaching out to the state Department of Insurance, Elson said her appeal was approved. Belbuca would cost her just $25 per month.

She wants others to be aware of their options, and to advocate for themselves with their prescriptions.

“I was driven because I knew I was not going to live that way,” she said. “I knew I had to do something further, if not for myself then for other patients in pain management.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.