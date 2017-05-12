Fire chief claims department is understaffed, asks for six new hires

Fire departments like Sunset Beach's are asking for money to hire more firefighters as the area continues to grow. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

As more people move to the area, fire departments county-wide are seeing an increased number of calls. Sunset Beach Fire Chief Kevin Dempsey said his staffing numbers must change to keep up with the influx of people.

That's why he asked the town for the money to hire six new full-time firefighters.

"It works right now, but it's time to start thinking 'We are getting busier. We need to start putting more staff on,'" Dempsey said.

The department has 12 full-time firefighters split between two stations. Two firefighters man the stations at all times and need to be on their toes.

"We've had some instances where we've got other calls going on so that other truck with the other two people on it is a good ways out," Dempsey said.

That leaves the two other firefighters on their own when responding to a fire. When they arrive on scene, Dempsey said their hands can be tied.

"They aren't allowed, or they really can't do anything," Dempsey said. "They can do a size-up and we are waiting for the next truck to get here or mutual aid to show up."

Dempsey and his staff follow a safety protocol, "Two-in, two-out", where two firefighters must be outside the scene before the other two can go in and fight the fire.

"Makes things a lot more stressful on the personnel because we don't have enough people to effectively manage the scene of a structure fire," Charles Episcopo, a full-time Sunset Beach firefighter, said.

Right now, the first responders have to wait an estimated three to four precious minutes for the next crew, which is often coming from a neighboring department.

"I've heard it all the time, 'Well you've got mutual aid. You've got mutual aid,'" Dempsey said, referring to people questioning why nearby departments aren't sufficient. "Unless they've got something of their own going on."

With other departments getting busier, Dempsey said unless his station gets more staffing, his crews will continue to hurry up and wait.

