Supply man charged with statutory rape

Gabriel David Trotter. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Supply man who was arrested Thursday is facing sex crimes charges.

According to warrants, Gabriel David Trotter, 34, is charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child among other charges. He was given a $300,000 bond after his arrest by deputies with Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged incidents occurred between Nov. 1, 2016 and March 30, 2017.

