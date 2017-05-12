Grab your gals for Wilmington’s only all-female 5K - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Grab your gals and lace up your shoes for the only all-female 5K in Wilmington.

The WILMA Dash is Thursday, May 18 at the Coastline Convention Center.

The event includes a Health Fest with food, health-related booths, music and more.

Learn more about the run here: http://www.wilmaontheweb.com/Events/

