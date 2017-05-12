Grab your gals for Wilmington’s only all-female 5K

Grab your gals and lace up your shoes for the only all-female 5K in Wilmington.
The WILMA Dash is Thursday, May 18 at the Coastline Convention Center.
The event includes a Health Fest with food, health-related booths, music and more.
Learn more about the run here: http://www.wilmaontheweb.com/Events/
