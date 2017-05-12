UNCW softball team gets postseason invite

UNCW's record-setting softball season will continue in the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship tournament.

The tournament features a pair of double-elimination rounds with the regionals being held May 16-18 followed by the championship round May 21-24.

"As a team and staff, we are excited to be an at-large pick for the NISC," Seahawks coach Kristy Norton said in a release on Friday. "Our ladies worked extremely hard this season and I am happy they get the opportunity to play for a championship."

UNCW's opponents for the regional round, along with the location of the regional and complete list of participating teams, will be announced on Sunday after the NCAA Softball Championship selections have been made.

The Seahawks (33-18-1) matched the program's single-season record for victories which was set in 2006.