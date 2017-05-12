Several summer camps to choose from at Wrightsville Beach - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Several summer camps to choose from at Wrightsville Beach

Here's what's coming up today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT) Here's what's coming up today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Keep your kids active this summer.

When it comes to summer camps, there a quite a few choices in Wrightsville Beach.

The town offers the Ocean Rescue Junior Lifeguard Program.

Your child can also enroll in tennis camp, cooking camp and more.

There’s even a Cotillion camp where your child can learn ballroom and popular dance and practice manners for playdates and parties.

Enrollment is underway.

We'll hear more about your options Friday on WECT News First at Four. 

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly