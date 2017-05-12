Several summer camps to choose from at Wrightsville Beach

Here's what's coming up today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

Keep your kids active this summer.

When it comes to summer camps, there a quite a few choices in Wrightsville Beach.

The town offers the Ocean Rescue Junior Lifeguard Program.

Your child can also enroll in tennis camp, cooking camp and more.

There’s even a Cotillion camp where your child can learn ballroom and popular dance and practice manners for playdates and parties.

Enrollment is underway.

