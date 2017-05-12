New Hoggard gym could be named after former coach Sheila Boles

Sheila Boles became the first woman in North Carolina to coach a boys' varsity basketball team. She also became New Hanover County's first female AD (Source: Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame)

The New Hanover County Board of Education is studying a proposal to name the new gymnasium at Hoggard High School in honor of coach Sheila Boles.

Boles became the first woman in North Carolina to coach a boys' varsity basketball team. The Hoggard Vikings advanced to the 4-A playoffs eight times during her stint on the sidelines.

Before her teaching and coaching career, Boles was a member of UNCW's first women's basketball team in 1973 and became the first female recipient of a scholarship there.

In 1999, Boles was appointed athletic director at Hoggard, and became the first female athletic director in New Hanover County.

Boles retired in 2008.

The school board is soliciting comments and conducting a survey on whether the new gym should be named after Boles. The current gym will remain the James Hebbe Gymnasium.

The Board of Education will accept public comments through October.

