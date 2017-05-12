Bladen Co. teacher accused of sexual activity with students

A Bladen County school teacher has been suspended without pay after she was arrested for alleged sexual activity with students.

Shanna May Harrelson, 38, of Clarkton, was charged with one count each of disseminating obscene material to a minor, crimes against nature, and sex act with a student.

Officials with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the county school board last week about possible inappropriate activity by a teacher.

Harrelson, who is listed as a science teacher on the West Bladen High School website, was initially suspended with pay April 26, according to a BCS news release.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office notified the school district’s superintendent’s office Friday of the arrest warrants, at which point she was suspended without pay for disciplinary reasons pending an investigation.

Working on a tip, WECT inquired about a potential investigation on May 3. At that time, the sheriff's office said they investigated a report of a teacher showing questionable photographs to students, but did not find enough evidence to substantiate charges. A spokesperson for the school system stated on May 3 that the allegations were unsubstantiated and no disciplinary action was taken against the teacher. The school system did not offer information on that date that Harrelson was under a suspension with pay, because they do not consider that a disciplinary action.

“The safety and well-being of all Bladen County Schools students is of the utmost concern and we can assure you that any inappropriate behavior or conduct by any Bladen County Schools employee will not be tolerated,” officials said in the release.

Harrelson was employed as a substitute teacher from May 2014 to October 2014 before becoming a full-time teacher.

She was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $55,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.