New Bern student arrested for making bomb, shooting threats

Authorities in North Carolina say a high school student is accused of making threats against the school.

Local media outlets report New Bern police arrested 18-year-old Antonio Blount on a felony count of false report, act of violence to occur on educational property. Blount made the threats against New Bern High School.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said Blount is accused of making bomb and shooting threats on social media accounts that were linked to him. Police say the threats appeared last Thursday.

Thomas wasn't immediately available for additional comment on Friday.

Blount was given a $1,500 secured bond on the charge. He appeared in court on Thursday, but it's not known if he has an attorney.

