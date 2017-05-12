Fort Fisher celebrates upgraded facilities

The Fort Fisher Recreation Area held an opening ceremony for improvements to the restroom and picnic facilities at the beachfront visitor center complex. (Source: WECT)

The Fort Fisher Recreation Area held an opening ceremony for improvements to the restroom and picnic facilities at the beachfront visitor center complex Friday.

The $488,000 investment was the first project financed through the Connect NC bond referendum approved by voters in March 2016. Through Connect NC, a total of $75 million was directed to 45 state parks land acquisition and capital projects that will be initiated through 2019.

North Carolina Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources Susi Hamilton was the keynote speaker at Friday's ceremony. She said the improvements were an investment in the future.

"There are more than 40 state parks and park units across the state," Hamilton said. "That's a lot of park and recreational space that gets utilized by nine million people in the state of North Carolina, so from time to time they need to be cared for, up-fitted and made more usable and expanded. That's what this bond money will allow us to do."

Crews have been working on improvements, which included upgrades to the bathhouse and new sun shades, since October.

Hamilton said she was thrilled the first project was in the Wilmington area.

"It sure does feel good to come home and celebrate our first ribbon cutting for the bond referendum right here in my hometown," she said.

