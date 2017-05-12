Wilmington man who ran from police pleads guilty

A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 5 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to drug charges in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Kevin Barton, 25, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams and one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to felony speeding to elude law enforcement and was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison with a $50,000 fine.

According to evidence presented in court, Barton was stopped in his car for a traffic violation on South College Ave. on Feb. 7. During the stop, a New Hanover County sheriff’s K-9 indicated on the car for the presence of narcotics.

Detectives found a bag with methamphetamine, a plastic grinder and a digital scale. Law enforcement then conducted a search of Barton's residence and found approximately 49 grams of methamphetamine and a Lorcin .380 pistol.

On April 24, the sheriff’s department received information that Barton was continuing to be involved in the distribution of methamphetamine. Detectives confirmed that Barton had an expired driver’s license and observed him operating his Nissan Altima in the area of Telsa Park.

Law enforcement attempted to stop him on South College Ave. again, but Barton failed to stop for several stop signs in the Pinecliff Drive area and was traveling 55 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood. Barton abandoned his car in a yard on Durbin Court and fled into a wooded area. He was tracked using a K-9 unit and arrested.

