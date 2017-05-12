Peanut farm transforms into disc golf course

The nine hole course is on H20 Place, just near the water tower. (Source: WECT)

What was once a peanut farm has transformed into a new disc golf course in Surf City.

"There are silos that used to hold peanuts," Surf City Parks and Rec Director Chad Merritt said. "They incorporated that into play, so it's kind of a unique look to it."

The nine-hole course is on H20 Place near the water tower.

Several volunteers and agencies, including the police department, helped design the course using the farm's old dirt roads and trails, ensuring both natural resources and history of the land were preserved.

The course officially opened Friday and will be open from dusk to dawn.

There is a demonstration hole, great for practicing, installed at Surf City Community Center located at 201 Community Center Drive.

