Employee dies in fire at North Carolina golf course

An employee has died after an explosion at a North Carolina golf course.



Wilkes County Chief Deputy Sheriff David Carson says the fire was reported early Thursday at the Countryside Golf Course in Elkin.



Investigators say 64-year-old Gary Jordan died when a fire started in a building that stored golf carts. Investigators think the explosion occurred while Jordan was fueling the golf carts. About 20 carts were destroyed.



Firefighters don't know what caused the initial fire, but they think the fuel from the golf carts sparked the explosion.



Elkin is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.

