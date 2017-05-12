Suspect in Leland bank robbery pleads guilty in federal court

The suspect in the armed robbery of a Leland credit union last year faces over 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Friday. (Source: Leland police)

The suspect in the armed robbery of a Leland credit union last year faces over 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Friday.

Borenzo Cortez Patrick entered a guilty plea to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On Dec. 22, Patrick entered the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union off US 74/76 just after 8:15 a.m. Prosecutors said he conducted a "violent armed takeover" of the credit union after pulling out an AK-47 style assault rifle and pointing the gun at several employees and customers.

It was later determined that the firearm was unloaded.

Patrick ordered the employees to lay face down on the ground while racking the rifle bolt several times. Leland police said Patrick left in a blue sedan after he was given an unspecified amount of money.

Patrick will face up to 32 years in prison and a $500,000 fine at his sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.