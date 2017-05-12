Calabash commissioner accused of assaulting, threatening another man

A Calabash commissioner is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened another man.

Joseph "Jody" Lee Nance, 62, has been charged with simple assault and communicating threats.

According to arrest warrants taken out by the victim on May 4, Nance is accused of "hitting the victim about the left side of the face and right cheek."

Nance also threatened the victim by saying "he was going to kick his [expletive]," arrest warrants stated.

The alleged incident happened on May 1.

Nance was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center. He was released after posting bond.

Nance, who is also Calabash's mayor pro tem, has been a town commissioner since 2013. His term is set to expire in December.

A court date has been set for June 2.

