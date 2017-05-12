Tidal Creek Co-op staying put for now

Tidal Creek Co-op won't be expanding into downtown Wilmington in the near future.

The Board of Directors sent out a note to members this week indicating that they will work to make the Oleander Drive location for the co-op more financially stable, while still considering future growth.

The directors have been discussing a possible expansion or relocation into downtown Wilmington for years. Since the discussions began, Farmin' on Front opened a grocery store along Front Street.

"It has long been our hope that we could serve the needs of our community in a more direct way, and moving or expanding with the second location to downtown would eventually allow us to do that. We have no intention of abandoning the need in the greater downtown area, but are simply stepping back to reassess how we can best serve without compromising what we have built with 30 years of hard work."

Tidal Creek is a consumer owned natural food store that has operated in Wilmington since 1982.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.