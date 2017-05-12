Wilmington city pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

Keep you and your family safe at the pool this summer. (Source: WECT)

The YMCA announced Friday that all three Wilmington city pools will open on Memorial Day weekend.

Officials will kick off the summer pool season with family-friendly community events at all three pools on May 27 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

All swimmers who are not members of the YMCA must register before they can use a pool. Parents are encouraged to pre-register their families to avoid long lines at check-in. No one under the age of 18 can register without being accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Registration is free, but the daily swim fee at the city pools is $1 per child and $2 for adults.

Every family that pre-registers will have a chance to win free swim lessons from the YMCA.

Pre-registration will take place during the following dates:

Legion Stadium Pool - Tuesday, May 23 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

North Side Pool - Wednesday, May 24 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Robert Strange Pool - Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

If you have questions, please contact Debi Setzer, YMCA outdoor pools coordinator, at (910) 251-9622 extension 224 or Deborah.Setzer@ymcasenc.org.

