Wilmington city pools open Memorial Day weekend

Keep you and your family safe at the pool this summer. (Source: WECT)

The YMCA opened all three Wilmington city pools on Memorial Day weekend.

Swimmers who are not members of the YMCA must register before they can use a pool. No one under the age of 18 can register without being accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Aquatics Director Tom Addington said he hopes people will take advantage of the pools.

“We want to get the community back in and start using the pools because their great pools and a great opportunity to bring kids in and bring families to intermix and also to learn safe swimming techniques by joining swim lessons and other programs,” said Addington.

He also wants people to remember the skills children learn at the pool can be used at any body of water around Wilmington.

“We are a beach community, and we really need to make sure that swimming and water safety is number one in the community," he said. "We want people to understand that there are resources out here to get kids here to get water safety training and protection for when they do enjoy the water.”

Diane Komm came to the public pool for the first time on Saturday. She was impressed by the level of safety at the pool.

“Well I already seeing it happening," Komm said. "They have life guards on staff, and they have thee or four out here already from the very beginning, so that’s really reassuring."

Registration is free, but the daily swim fee at the city pools is $1 per child and $2 per adult.

If you have questions, contact Debi Setzer, YMCA outdoor pools coordinator, at 910-251-9622 ext. 224 or email Deborah.Setzer@ymcasenc.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.