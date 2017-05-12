UNCW seeks help from city, county in replacing track facility

UNCW is inching closer to getting a new track facility, and it's turning to the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County to help out. (Source: WECT)

UNCW is inching closer to replacing its track facility, and it's turning to the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County to help out.

According to information prepared for the Wilmington City Council, the university has proposed that the city contributes $300,000 and the county $500,000 in exchange for public access to the facility.

In exchange for contributions from the city and county, the public would be able to use the track during the following times:

When UNCW is open:

Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

Saturday-Sunday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

When UNCW is closed:

Monday-Sunday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

The agreement also would allow the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association the use of the UNCW tennis facilities for league play.

Area youth track clubs also would have the opportunity to use the new track facility.

The city's contribution would be paid in three annual payments of $100,000, and the proposed agreement would last for 14 years.

In December 2014, the university announced the elimination of its men's and women's outdoor track and field, women's indoor track and men's cross country programs.

A fundraising effort by the "Save UNCW Track" saved the programs for one more season before UNCW Chancellor announced in August 2015 that the programs would be reinstated permanently.

