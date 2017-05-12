North Carolina family attempting to raise millions to fund clinical trials on rare disease

A North Carolina family is attempting to raise two million dollars to start clinical trials for children suffering from a rare disease called Sanfilippo Syndrome.

The syndrome is considered a childhood form of Alzheimer's disease and there is no known cure. Children regress as they grow older. It is fatal.

The Haywood family is touched by this syndrome with their toddler daughter, Sadie Rae. Their hope is try to get her into a trial soon.

Capt'n Bills Backyard Grill is holding a coed volleyball tournament Saturday beginning with check in at 11 a.m. The cost to register for the tournament is $120 per team. The tournament is being held as a fundraiser for the clinical trials.

You can find out more about the Haywoods by searching "Saving Sadie Rae" in Google.

