Bladen County’s new jail nears completion

The facility will feature five male pods and one female pod, as well as an expansive medical treatment facility and video conference center for inmate visitations. (Source: WECT)

The new jail facility in Bladen County is nearing completion.

The more than $16 million facility will replace the current, nearly 55-year-old jail, and can house over twice as many inmates, according to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker.

To combat the potential increase in inmates on a day-to-day basis, the sheriff’s office is working to hire additional staff to ensure safety.

“Instead of watching everything just by camera like we do now, we’ll actually have eyes on,” McVicker said. “That is our concern - the safety of our detention officers and also our inmates."

The facility will feature five male pods and one female pod, as well as an expansive medical treatment facility and video conference center for inmate visitations.

McVicker expects the county will hold a ribbon cutting for the new facility in June, and will begin housing inmates in late summer.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.