Take a virtual tour of Wilmington with new 3D map

Close to half a billion dollars is pumped into local tourism, and now that industry has a new tool to showcase Wilmington and its beaches as a vacation destination. (Source: WECT)

Close to half a billion dollars is pumped into local tourism, and now that industry has a new tool to showcase Wilmington and its beaches as a vacation destination.

360 degree Skylink technology will provide people with an immersive, local experience, seeing different locations and attractions without having to leave their homes.

Think of it as a hyperlocal Google Maps on steroids.

The technology gives people a look at what's available and it's location before planning a perfect beach vacation.

"By providing our visitors with an easy-to-use tool that will positively aid trip-planning, we believe it will not only enhance the virtual experience but also encourage travel, thereby positively impacting visitation to New Hanover County," said Shawn Braden, executive vice-president of marketing for the CVB.

Click here to check out the new 360 degree Skylink 3D interactive map of Wilmington: http://360.wilmingtonandbeaches.com/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.