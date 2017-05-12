Disabled anglers hope to reel in a winning catch

Hundreds of competitors expected to hit the Kure Beach Pier on Friday to take part in the 19th annual Cape Fear Disabled Sportsmen Fishing Tournament. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Sportsmen is hosting a fishing tournament for disabled citizens at the Kure Beach Pier on Friday.

The tournament is funded by donations, sponsorships, and community support.

350 to 400 people typically attend the tournament.

The tournament runs from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

