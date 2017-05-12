Two arrested on drug charges after causing disturbance at Wrightsville Beach nightclub

Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges after an altercation at a Wrightsville Beach nightclub early Friday morning.

Anthony Benedict Amodeo, 24, and Shawn Deandre Sidbury, 26, were both charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDA, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sidbury also was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers.

According to Chief Daniel House with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers were called to Red Dogs in reference to a disturbance involving Amodeo and Sidbury.

Once the two suspects were outside the bar, House said that Sidbury removed his shirt and made an aggressive move toward an officer. At this point, another officer on the scene tazed Sidberry.

While searching the suspects, officers found the drugs as well as more than $1,000 in cash. A K-9 unit on the scene detected the presence of drugs on the cash.

Sidbury was booked under a $125,000 bond while Amodeo's was set at $100,000.

