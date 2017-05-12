Nonprofit buys 1k pairs of shoes for Cumberland County kids

A nonprofit group has distributed 1,000 pairs of new shoes to three Cumberland County elementary schools.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that Samaritan's Feet purchased the shoes with a $20,000 grant from the Foundation of the Carolinas and gave them to students at Sherwood Park, J.W. Coon and Mary McArthur elementary schools this week.
Samaritan's Feet regional director Phil Campbell says he worked with social workers to identify the schools that would most benefit from the donation. The three schools are federally designating Title 1, indicating that many of their families are low-income and at least 40 percent of students receive free or reduced-cost lunch.
Sherwood Park counselor Frankie Colvin says many students were in need of new shoes, and such donations can impart a sense of belonging.
