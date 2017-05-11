Pair of Seahawks gearing up for NCAA golf championship

For the second straight year, UNCW’s Thomas Eldridge and Patrick Cover will represent the Seahawks at the NCAA golf championship.



They will play in the individual competition in the NCAAs May 15-17 at the College Grove Regional hosted by Middle Tennessee State.

“It’s really good to finally get some recognition,” Eldridge said. “We are not a huge school, so to get two players and not just one, people are recognizing that this team has to be pretty good.”

“I love going to tournaments wearing my UNCW gear,” Cover added. “And if I perform well, it gets the name out there, and really gives UNCW a good name for golf.”

Since helping lead the Seahawks to a second-place finish at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Eldridge has been busy. He attempted to quality for both the Wells Fargo Championship and the U.S. Open.

“It feels like I am getting better and continuing to grow my game, and that feels good,” he said. “And to play against some of the best players in the country is a good thing.”

Last season, Eldridge and Cover competed in the Franklin (Tenn.) Regional hosted by Vanderbilt University.

