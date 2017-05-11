UNCW softball falls one game short of CAA title game

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – UNCW sophomore Hannah Adamczyk went 2-for-3 and drove in a career-high four runs, but the Seahawks’ hopes of a Colonial Athletic Association championship ended on Thursday evening with a 9-6 loss against Hofstra at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Seahawks dropped to 33-18-1 on the season while the Pride (27-22) advances to the title game on Friday against top-seeded James Madison.

Adamczyk was one of three UNCW players to record a two-hit game. Junior Kelsey Bryan contributed a 2-for-4 showing at the plate with two runs scored while sophomore Rachel Willis added a 2-for-2 effort with a walk and a run batted in.

Freshman Sam Tomasetti led Hofstra by going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while junior Megan Patierno added two hits, including a double and a home run.

Senior Jessica Peslak earned the win for the Pride after allowing just one run on seven hits over 4.0 innings. Freshman Alyssa Irons notched her third save of the season with 3.0 innings of relief.

Sophomore Haley Lenderman took the loss for UNCW after giving three runs on five hits over 3.0 innings with a strikeout.

Key Moment: Hofstra overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring seven straight runs over a five-inning span to take a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. The Pride tallied single runs in the first two frames before adding two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Inside the Box Score: UNCW left 14 runners on base while Hofstra stranded nine runners … The Seahawks were 16-for-31 in advancement opportunities and 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position … The top four hitters in UNCW’s lineup combined to hit 7-for-14 with six RBI … Hofstra had its leadoff hitter reach base in 4-of-6 innings.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW had three batters hit by a pitch, upping its season total to a school-record 42 … The Seahawks tied a CAA Championship record by using four pitchers in the game … UNCW is now 3-6 all-time in the CAA Championship after going 2-2 this year … Three of the six losses have come against Hofstra … Adamczyk became the fourth different UNCW player to have a four-RBI game … UNCW suffered its first loss this season when recording 10 or more hits … Bryan extended her hitting streak to six straight games and has reached base safely in 10 consecutive contests … Bryan also leads the tournament with seven hits and six runs scored.

