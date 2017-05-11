Seahawk basketball adds video coordinator

Matt Lynch, who most recently served on the staff at Horizon League member Youngstown State, has joined UNCW men’s basketball head coach C.B. McGrath’s new staff as video coordinator.

Lynch, 26, was Director of Men’s Basketball Operations for YSU coaching legend Jerry Slocum in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before acting as an interim assistant coach this past March. He brings a strong background in video editing to the position.

“We’re very excited about having Matt here,” said McGrath. “He’s a hard worker who brings a lot of energy and commitment to our program. Matt has a lot of experience in the video area and will do a great job with this important part of the program.”

Lynch grew up in Erie, Pa., and started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Ft. Leboeuf High School in Waterford, Pa., before breaking into the collegiate ranks at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa.

After three years at Edinboro, Lynch accepted a position as Video Operations Coordinator for the women’s basketball program at Miami (Ohio) University, working for Miami’s Cleve Wright. He was later promoted to interim assistant coach for the Red Hawks, largely in part to the mentorship of Miami assistant coach Colleen Day.

Lynch then moved on to Youngstown as Director of Basketball Operations under Slocum, the Penguins’ former head coach and NCAA Division I wins leader. Slocom retired last season after amassing 723 career victories in 42 seasons on the bench, including the last 12 at YSU. Lynch also gained valuable working alongside former YSU associate head coach Mike Wernicki.

“I’m very grateful to Coach McGrath for this opportunity,” said Lynch. “He’s assembled an impressive staff and I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of UNCW basketball.”

Lynch earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health and Physical Education from Edinboro in 2013 and completed his Master’s in Kinesiology and Sports Psychology at Miami in 2015.