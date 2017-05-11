UNCW softball stays alive at CAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – UNCW matched the program single-season record with its 33rd win of the year as the Seahawks remained alive in the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament with a 10-7 victory over College of Charleston at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who improve to 33-17-1 on the season, earned their second win of the tournament while eliminating the Cougars, who fall to 33-23.

Seniors Lauren Moore and Nella Chamblee each posted two hits to pace the Seahawks while sophomore Rachel Willis tied a career high with four runs batted in.

Junior Sarah Davis upped her record to 15-6 on the season after tossing a complete game. She allowed seven runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Izzy Berouty took the loss for the Cougars after giving three runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work. She also walked three batters.

Key Moment: UNCW surged out to a 6-0 lead in the first four innings, including a five-run second inning. Willis led the offensive charge with a three-run triple in the second inning.

Inside the Box Score: All nine starters in the Seahawks’ lineup reached base while seven starters recorded a hit … UNCW was 15-for-24 in advancement opportunities and 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position … Charleston had its leadoff hitter reach base in 3-of-7 innings.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW’s 33rd victory of the season matched the program record that was set in 2006 … Bryan has reached base safely in nine consecutive games after posting a 1-for-3 effort with a run scored … The Seahawks’ senior class earned its 99th victory … UNCW is now 7-0 in games when scoring 10 or more runs this year … The Seahawks also improve to 6-1 in neutral site contests.

Up Next: The Seahawks advance to face Hofstra in an elimination game on Thursday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m.



UNCW News Release