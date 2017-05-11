GLOW unveils whirligig statue

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>