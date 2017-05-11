GLOW unveils whirligig statue

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington unveiled the school's first whirligig statue on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington unveiled the school's first whirligig statue on Thursday afternoon.

Over the past several months, artists and art instructors with the Cameron Art Museum have been working with GLOW Academy students to design whimsical yet functional whirligigs.

Elizabeth Moore is a science teacher at GLOW. She said a whirligig might sound complicated, but it's not.

"A whirligig is folk art combining common everyday items to essentially work with nature," Moore said.

All of the students made their own whirligig out of common craft items while also contributing their ideas for a large, semi-permanent whirligig that was installed on the school's campus.

Moore said the project was unique because it brought the students' lessons to life.

"I think the special piece was that we incorporated and integrated the concepts we were learning here in school whether it was the geometry or physical science and were able to see it there in real life at the gallery," she said. "Then they were able to manipulate their own materials to create their own piece."

The school said it hopes the statue will move with GLOW to a permanent campus.

