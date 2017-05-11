New Hanover County agrees to spend more on students

The New Hanover County Board Commissioners decided to increase the amount of money spent on students at a budget meeting on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners decided to increase the amount of money spent on students at a budget meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was held after the commissioner's regularly scheduled agenda brief and focused on the proposed budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Commissioners heard a request from the New Hanover County Schools system to increase the amount spent per student from $2,670 to $2,750 per year.

Leaders from New Hanover County Schools said without the increase they would have to cut five positions from the AIG program. AIG currently provides extra resources to academically gifted students and allows them to spend more time with other gifted peers.

"We have a lot of parents who have faith and belief in that program," New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said. "You saw that in the reactions from some of those parents when the program was listed as being in danger."

The board unanimously agreed to increase the amount spent on students to $2,700 per year. Dr. Markley said the school board could more than likely keep the AIG program with the addition and state funding.

Commissioner Woody White said the compromise showed the strong relationship between the two groups.

"We all have the same goal, which is educating our kids," White said. "If you look at the scores across the state, we continue to consistently rank at or near the top. Not only in scores with kids, but in paying teachers more and supplements. Doing the extra things that some counties just can't do, and that's a tradition that's important to all of our commissioners."

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 5. The commissioners will then vote on the final budget sometime in mid-June.

