Mayor on federal government's disaster recovery aid: 'They have left us hanging'

Seven months after Hurricane Matthew, there are still many closed businesses in downtown Fair Bluff. (Source: WECT)

Gov. Roy Cooper used words like "shock" and "disappointment" to discuss the federal government's decision to provide $6.1 million in recovery aid after he asked for over $990 million.

But for towns like Fair Bluff, which was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, the emotions run deeper.

"They have left us hanging," Mayor Billy Hammond said. "For what reason, I don't know."

The mayor said the town has three buildings in need of complete reconstruction with the cost totaling over $600,000. He worries his town will be overlooked when the state divides the $6 million.

"It's devastating, heartbreaking to know that you are going lose that much money that you need and you are already behind to start with," Hammond said.

The doors of Jody Johnson's business, Photorad, have remained closed since the storm hit in October.

"It's a huge investment to make to come in here on our own not knowing if there is going to be any help along with that," Johnson said.

Now that there is less help on the way than expected, there's concern among Hammond and Johnson that the wait to reopen businesses just got longer.

"There's not a whole lot of work that can be done with 6 million dollars, especially with businesses," Johnson said.

"Gonna be hard for the people to adjust and realize how much it's going to hurt," Hammond added.

An added worry is that empty streets and closed businesses will become part of the norm.

"People have relocated and it's just a matter of is it worth coming back to town?" Johnson said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.