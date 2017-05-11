One mom needs a home for Mother's Day

Gloria got her name for her glorious eyes. (Source: All 4 Cats)

One mom needs a new home for Mother's Day.

All four of Gloria’s kittens were adopted and now, All 4 Cats is looking for a family for her.

All 4 Cats holds adoption events every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart at Myrtle Grove located at 5226 S College Road.

If you are interested in adopting Gloria, email Liz Batson at batsonmizliz@gmail.com or call her at 910-470-0721.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.