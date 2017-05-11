NC school district confiscates yearbook with 'Build the Wall' quote

A North Carolina school district has confiscated yearbooks at one high school after officials saw a senior's quote that read, "Build the Wall."

Local media reported that yearbooks distributed at the Richmond Early College High School near Rockingham were recalled because some senior quotes were considered controversial.

School district spokeswoman Ashley-Michelle Thublin said school and district officials found several quotes were inappropriate. She said that included the "Build the Wall" comment that became one of President Donald Trump's campaign slogans last year.

That slogan has been criticized on social media by some students and others who called it racist and hurtful to classmates, some of whom are minorities.

Thublin said none of the students are being disciplined. It's too late to get the books reprinted so students are being refunded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.