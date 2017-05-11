Southport city manager resigns

Southport City Manager Kerry McDuffie has announced he will resign to take another town manager job in the state.

McDuffie said he accepted the town manager position for the town of Ahoskie, which is about an hour north of Greenville.

His last day with the city of Southport will be June 9.

“I’ve been here for three and a half years and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Southport,” McDuffie said Thursday. “It’s a great place to live and work and I wish them the best.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.